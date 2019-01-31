Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Herring praised Crusaders' attitude

The player/manager wants a response after Hemel defeat

PLAYER/manager Ian Herring has backed his players to bounce back after Hungerford Town suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday.

The Crusaders conceded three first-half goals at Bulpit Lane to plunge them back into the National League South
relegation zone.

And Herring said: “I am very disappointed with the result. We’re three goals down at half-time and you can’t have a
mountain that big to climb.

“We created some chances ourselves, but you look at the ruthlessness in both boxes and I feel they were on a different level to us.

“We could have been further behind if it wasn’t for a terrific save from Michael [Luyambula].

Despite the defeat, Herring praised his side’s attitude and application.

He said: “I am proud of every single one of the players. They are essentially playing for free at the moment and they deserve a lot of credit.

“They have to keep fighting for each other and hopefully for me too. I know I have a great group of lads who will prepare as best as they can so we can try to get three points on Saturday.”

Herring was boosted by the news that loan players Josh Martin and Luyambula will be staying at Bulpit Lane until the end of the season.

Loan deals will be key for Town

“It’s wonderful news and I have to thank Birmingham City because they are a credit to themselves, their families and their clubs.”

Herring’s side travel to Essex on Saturday to face promotion- chasing Chelmsford City.

