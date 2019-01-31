Bake-Off's Briony opens new bakery

A GREAT British Bake-Off semi-finalist dropped by to officially launch Prior’s Court School’s Bread and Beyond bakery last week.

Briony Williams, who competed in last year’s Channel 4 TV show, cut the ribbon to the bakery at the Hermitage school for autistic young people aged five to 25.

Bread and Beyond opened in July 2018 as a ground-breaking commercial artisan bakery with a difference.

Not only does it provide all the bread for Prior’s Court, but it also sells to Cobbs Farm Shop and Kitchen and Budgens in Wash Common.

At the same time, Bread and Beyond provides vocational training and employment opportunities for young people with severe autism.

Seven training sessions take place each week, with 12 young people participating in the training within the bakery setting.

Artisan bakery manager Dylan Needham said: “The project is amazing.

“It’s certainly put a spring in my step.”

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News at the official launch, Ms Williams said: “It’s incredible they are providing this opportunity and vocational training for young people.

“I find baking really calming and it is my happy place.

“That’s really important for these young people.”

Prior’s Court chief executive Mike Robinson said: “In the future we want 10 of these across the country – don’t ask me how I’m going to do it.

“We’ve got a charity in Yorkshire who are coming today to talk about this.

“They love the idea and we are starting out with that in mind.

“We have all the manuals of how to set it up and as we are learning how this works we are documenting it.”

Bread and Beyond opened in July, but the school decided to delay the official opening.

“We opened internally so we could smooth out all the issues before supporting a wider area,” said Mr Robinson.