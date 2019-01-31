Tadley left frustrated by Andover once again

DANNY Dolan was left frustrated after his side suffered a 1-0 away defeat to bottom-of-the-table Andover New Street on Saturday.

Callum Sweeney converted a penalty 17 minutes from time – and that proved to be the only goal of the game.

Despite New Street being bottom of the Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division, they have beaten Tadley twice this season.

Andover were 4-2 winners at Barlows Park when the two sides last met in October.

“They just seem to be our bogey side,” Dolan admitted. “They scored through a dubious penalty and it should never have been given, in my opinion.”

The visitors had chances to score through Brett Denham, but despite being unable to score, the Tadley boss was more than pleased with his striker.

He said: “Brett had a number of chances to score, but he didn’t and he was absolutely devastated with himself at the end of the game.

“Like I said to him, he has won us many games over the past few years, so I don’t want to be too hard on him.”

Dolan was disappointed with the decision to award Andover a penalty and feels his side had strong shouts to earn one themselves.

He said: “We have had three decisions against us in games that have resulted in penalties that have cost us.

“It’s frustrating because we could have had three penalties on Saturday and on another day, it might have happened.

“If we came away with a point, I would have been quite happy due to manner in which we played, but it was disappointing to come away with nothing.”

Tadley entertain fourth-placed Bournemouth on Saturday and Dolan believes his side can get a positive result.

“It’s a massive test, but we seem to raise our game against the better sides and I have more confidence going into it then I did against New Street.

“I will have players coming back into the squad as Chad Abrams, Shemar Pettet and Aaron Parfitt will all be available.”

After hosting Bournemouth, Tadley hit the road for two consecutive games as they travel to Team Solent and AFC Porchester.