Criminal investigation into Burghfield schoolboy's death at Reading Topshop ends

The death of a West Berkshire schoolboy at a Topshop store will not be treated as corporate manslaughter.

Kaden Reddick, aged 10, was killed when a queue barrier fell on him at the Topshop store in Reading's Oracle shopping centre in 2017.

Thames Valley Police launched an investigation into the Garland Junior School pupil's death working with The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Reading Borough Council's environmental health team.

An inquest into Kaden's death was also opened and adjourned.

But today (Thursday) the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said there was "not a realistic prospect" of a conviction.

Detective Inspector Dave Turton, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We have carried out a thorough investigation into this tragic incident.

“Following a review of the investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service no charges have been made in relation to the case as it was established that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction for the offence of corporate manslaughter.

“Our thoughts remain with the family, who have repeatedly asked that the media do not approach or try to communicate with them but respect their privacy in this matter.”

Topshop has removed the same queue barriers from more than 400 of its stores following Kaden's death.

Paying tribute, Kaden's family described him as "a loving, cheeky, energetic boy".

They said: "For us the saddest part of Kaden's death is that he will never be able to fulfil his potential. He was looking forward to driving his older brothers moped, driving a car, becoming a teacher, or visiting impossibly distant countries to him such as China. It is so hard to comprehend he will never do these things."

Garland Junior School, in Burghfield, described Kaden as an “energetic young man who enjoyed helping others.”

Although the criminal investigation has ended, an investigation into any health and safety breaches will be made.