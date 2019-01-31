Town pay price for missed chances

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson believes his side deserved at least a point in their Southern League Division 1 South clash with Highworth Town.

The Kingfishers fell to a 3-2 home defeat on Saturday as the visitors narrowly took all three points back to Wiltshire.

Highworth went 2-0 up after 16 minutes at Waterside Park, but a George Jeacock strike reduced the deficit at half-time.

The visitors extended their lead in the second period, but Robinson’s side pegged their opposition back once again as Jack Alexander found the net, but that proved to be the final goal of the game.

“We had enough chances to win the game and I thought we defended criminally,” admitted Robinson.

“We gifted them their goals and when we went behind, we gave ourselves an uphill battle.

“We didn’t defend well. They had three shots at goal and scored all three, whereas we’ve had 22 shots at goal and only scored two.

“It was a frustrating day, but you get games like that and you have to concentrate on the positives so we can move forward.”

But despite his side being behind for large parts of the game, Robinson felt they did more than enough to claim all three points.

“At 2-0 down, we still could have won it, but we missed chance after chance. You have to give credit to Highworth because we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“We definitely deserved at least a point,” he said. “I’m pleased with certain aspects of the performance, but we have to make sure we’re better defensively.”

Thatcham travel to Bristol Manor Farm this weekend, hoping to return to winning ways and Robinson is expecting it to be another difficult clash.

He said: “They were widely tipped to do really well at the start of the season because they have players like Troy Simpson and Jordan Metters, who are great players.

“Last time we went to their place, we got hammered in the FA Vase, but we have a near full squad to pick from – bar Tom Melledew and Gareth Thomas – and we’ll go there and give a good account of ourselves.”