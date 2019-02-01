Langford: Momentum is building

NEWBURY FC recorded their 10th successive victory in Division 1 of the Thames Valley League after they beat Westwood United Res 4-1 away.

Jesse Bowers gave his side the advantage at the break before defender Tinashe Gwavava doubled their lead in the second half.

Newbury goalkeeper Simon Digweed saved a penalty for the second week running before Jordan Cox added a third for the visitors.

With five minutes remaining, Westwood did get a goal back, but Grant Kemp made sure of the win in the final minute to maintain their 100-per-cent record.

“I don’t think we did the basics very well and that always makes it a struggle,” said player/manager Danny Langford. “But we are 10 from 10 in the league and this squad have been brilliant from the first day of this season.

“They will benefit from this over the next few months as we have lots to play for.”

Newbury travel to Maidenhead Town on Saturday and a win would put them in pole position to win the league, due to having four games in hand on their opponents.

“The momentum keeps on going and all we can do is keep winning games,” admitted Langford.