Fay's late goal can't save ladies

NEWBURY & Thatcham Ladies 3rd team suffered a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Banbury 3rd at Trinity School in the Trysport 3 Counties Division 2.

Banbury struck early on as the home team took time to settle.

And they went 2-0 up with a powerful strike from a penalty corner that flashed past keeper Charleigh Lammiman.

Newbury started the second half with more energy and produced some great link-up play between Isy Roberts, Tash Poulter and joint player-of-the-match Fay Wilcox on the left.

Kerry Wilson was supported by Katy Hall as sweeper, and made some forceful runs into the D, but was unlucky to fire just wide a couple of times.

Wilson set up Wilcox to reduce the deficit, but the visitors struck late on to seal the points.

South Berkshire 1st 1-1 Newbury & Thatcham 1st

The ladies first team remain in sixth place of Division 1 after a well-earned draw at South Berkshire.

The home side opened the scoring from a short corner late in the first half, meaning Newbury needed a big shake-up in the second period.

Newbury enjoyed some excellent passages of play, but it was a moment of brilliance that drew them level.

Good work by Ciara Ayckbourn set up Hannah Jones, who dribbled down the left flank and along the baseline, beating five South Berks defenders before pushing the ball past the keeper.

Newbury had the better chances after that, but Hannah Ellis, Sophie Harrop and Rachel Mulvany all missed chances to clinch victory.

Oxford University 3rd 1-1 Newbury & Thatcham 2nd

It's now nine games without a win for Newbury Ladies 2nd as they were held to a draw away to Oxford University.

Oxford went 1-0 up when a player was left free to score from the top D.

But Newbury hit back and levelled when a tackle from Lucy Blair allowed Jess Brewin to pick up the ball and pass to Emily Bettles, whose shot was touched in by Claire Hands.

Newbury had some breaks with Bettles driving through the middle, while Lucy Blair had a one-on-one with Oxford’s keeper, who pulled off a fine save.

Thame 3rd 1-0 Newbury & Thatcham 4th

The ladies fourth team fell to a fifth successive league defeat, slipping to ninth in Division 5 after going down narrowly to Thame.

Newbury started strongly, with Joanna Evans and Zoe Quarterly leading the way up front.

Newbury had a few chances on goal with short and long corners.

Player-of-the-match Emily Roper created several Newbury attacks, while Anna Kerias and Amber Whetter were solid at the back.

But Thame scored in the second half to move above Newbury in the standings.

Newbury & Thatcham 5th 3-0 Sonning 5th

Newbury 5th XI chalked up their first win of 2019 as they comfortably beat Sonning to move into eighth place in Division 6.

A brace from Holly Harris sent them on their way to the victory, while Becky Couch was also on target.