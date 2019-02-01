Newbury edged out in 11-goal thriller

NEWBURY & Thatcham men’s first team suffered a 6-5 defeat in their top-of-the-table clash with Aylesbury in the Mid, Berks, Bucks & Oxon Regional 2 division.

Newbury made a strong start, but failed to take their early chances and were made to pay when Aylesbury scored twice in quick succession.

Christian Randall halved the deficit with a well-placed goal, but Newbury conceded once again before the break.

Aylesbury added a fourth, but Newbury hit back again when Randall put Luke Barrington through to make it 4-2.

Rhodri Lewis then found Kevin Randall, who reduced the deficit to just one goal.

Aylesbury were dangerous on the break and stretched their advantage to 6-3 with 15 minutes to go.

Once again, Newbury battled back with late goals from Barrington and Mark Hutchinson, but they couldn’t snatch the equaliser in the closing stages.

Newbury & Thatcham 2nd 3-0 Bicester 1st

The second team ended a two-game losing streak as they comfortably beat Bicester at home.

A goal each from James Higgins, Matt Burnett and Nick Barrett left Newbury in fourth place of Division 1.

Newbury & Thatcham 3rd 1-6 Amersham & Chalfont 2nd

Newbury suffered a heavy home defeat against a strong Amersham & Chalfont side.

Toby Walters scored the only goal for Newbury.

The defeat ended their four-game winning streak, but they remain second in Division 3.

Slough Swifts 3rd 4-1 Newbury & Thatcham 4th

The men’s fourth team suffered a league defeat for the first time since November as they lost to Slough.

As a result of the defeat, Newbury stay in sixth position of Division 6.

Amersham & Chalfont 4th 4-0 Newbury & Thatcham 5th

Newbury suffered an away defeat to Amersham & Chalfont.

The visitors went a goal down early on when a striker latched on to an aerial ball and fired home.

Amersham continued to counter attack and they scored a second shortly before the break.

The hosts added a further two goals in the second half, while Newbury continued to create chances, but were unable to take them.

Newbury & Thatcham 6th 0-3 Wallingford 4th

Newbury crashed to a heavy home defeat at the hands of Division 8 West leaders Wallingford.

The defeat leaves the home side bottom of the table after 14 games.

Newbury & Thatcham Vets 1-2 Petersfield Vets

Vince Shaughnessy scored the only goal for the veterans’ side as they suffered a home defeat to Petersfield.