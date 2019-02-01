Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A list of the West Berkshire schools closed due to adverse weather

Heavy snowfall overnight forces schools to close

A number of schools in West Berkshire and North Hampshire are closed today due to the adverse weather.

These are the ones that have been confirmed so far:

Aldermaston Primary

Basildon Primary School

Beedon Primary School

Beenham Primary School 

Birch Copse Primary

Bradfield Primary School

Brightwalton Primary

Brimpton Primary School

Brookfields

Bucklebury 

Burghfield St Marys

Calcot Infants

Calcot Junior

Chaddleworth St Andrews 

Chieveley Primary 

Cold Ash St Marks 

Compton Primary School

Curridge Primary

Denefield

Downsway

Enborne Primary

Englefield Primary

Fir Tree School

Francis Baily Primary 

Garland Junior

Hampstead Norreys Primary 

Hermitage Primary 

Hungerford Nursery School Centre

Hungerford Primary 

Inkpen Primary 

John O'Gaunt 

John Rankin infants and juniors 

Kennet School

Kintbury St Marys

Lambourn Primary

Little Heath Primary School

Long Lane Primary 

Mortimer St Johns

Mortimer St Marys

Pangbourne Primary School

Park House School

Parson Down infants and juniors

Purley Primary

Shaw-Cum-Donnington Primary

Shefford Primary

Speenhamland Primary 

Springfield Primary School

Spurcroft Primary 

St Bartholowmews School

St Finians

St Gabriel's School

St Jospehs

St Pauls

Stockcross Primary 

Streatley 

Sulhamstead and Ufton Nervet Primary 

Thatcham Park

The Castle School

The Downs School

The Ilsleys Primary 

The Willink

The Willows

The Winchcombe

Theale Primary 

Theale Green 

Trinity School

Victoria Park Nursery 

Welford and Wickham Primary 

Westwood Farm infants and juniors

Whitelands Park 

Woolhampton Primary 

Yattendon Primary 

Schools that have weathered the snow so far are: 

Falkland Primary

Kennet Valley Primary 

Robert Sandilands

St John the Evangelist Infant and Nursery School  

  • Tommy

    01/02/2019 - 10:10

    If anyone is available at the NWN an up to date traffic report would be much appreciated !!

