A list of the West Berkshire schools closed due to adverse weather
Fri, 01 Feb 2019
A number of schools in West Berkshire and North Hampshire are closed today due to the adverse weather.
These are the ones that have been confirmed so far:
Aldermaston Primary
Basildon Primary School
Beedon Primary School
Beenham Primary School
Birch Copse Primary
Bradfield Primary School
Brightwalton Primary
Brimpton Primary School
Brookfields
Bucklebury
Burghfield St Marys
Calcot Infants
Calcot Junior
Chaddleworth St Andrews
Chieveley Primary
Cold Ash St Marks
Compton Primary School
Curridge Primary
Denefield
Downsway
Enborne Primary
Englefield Primary
Fir Tree School
Francis Baily Primary
Garland Junior
Hampstead Norreys Primary
Hermitage Primary
Hungerford Nursery School Centre
Hungerford Primary
Inkpen Primary
John O'Gaunt
John Rankin infants and juniors
Kennet School
Kintbury St Marys
Lambourn Primary
Little Heath Primary School
Long Lane Primary
Mortimer St Johns
Mortimer St Marys
Pangbourne Primary School
Park House School
Parson Down infants and juniors
Purley Primary
Shaw-Cum-Donnington Primary
Shefford Primary
Speenhamland Primary
Springfield Primary School
Spurcroft Primary
St Bartholowmews School
St Finians
St Gabriel's School
St Jospehs
St Pauls
Stockcross Primary
Streatley
Sulhamstead and Ufton Nervet Primary
Thatcham Park
The Castle School
The Downs School
The Ilsleys Primary
The Willink
The Willows
The Winchcombe
Theale Primary
Theale Green
Trinity School
Victoria Park Nursery
Welford and Wickham Primary
Westwood Farm infants and juniors
Whitelands Park
Woolhampton Primary
Yattendon Primary
Schools that have weathered the snow so far are:
Falkland Primary
Kennet Valley Primary
Robert Sandilands
St John the Evangelist Infant and Nursery School
Tommy
01/02/2019 - 10:10
If anyone is available at the NWN an up to date traffic report would be much appreciated !!
