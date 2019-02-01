A list of the West Berkshire schools closed due to adverse weather

A number of schools in West Berkshire and North Hampshire are closed today due to the adverse weather.

These are the ones that have been confirmed so far:

Aldermaston Primary

Basildon Primary School

Beedon Primary School

Beenham Primary School

Birch Copse Primary

Bradfield Primary School

Brightwalton Primary

Brimpton Primary School

Brookfields

Bucklebury

Burghfield St Marys

Calcot Infants

Calcot Junior

Chaddleworth St Andrews

Chieveley Primary

Cold Ash St Marks

Compton Primary School

Curridge Primary

Denefield

Downsway

Enborne Primary

Englefield Primary

Fir Tree School

Francis Baily Primary

Garland Junior

Hampstead Norreys Primary

Hermitage Primary

Hungerford Nursery School Centre

Hungerford Primary

Inkpen Primary

John O'Gaunt

John Rankin infants and juniors

Kennet School

Kintbury St Marys

Lambourn Primary

Little Heath Primary School

Long Lane Primary

Mortimer St Johns

Mortimer St Marys

Pangbourne Primary School

Park House School

Parson Down infants and juniors

Purley Primary

Shaw-Cum-Donnington Primary

Shefford Primary

Speenhamland Primary

Springfield Primary School

Spurcroft Primary

St Bartholowmews School

St Finians

St Gabriel's School

St Jospehs

St Pauls

Stockcross Primary

Streatley

Sulhamstead and Ufton Nervet Primary

Thatcham Park

The Castle School

The Downs School

The Ilsleys Primary

The Willink

The Willows

The Winchcombe

Theale Primary

Theale Green

Trinity School

Victoria Park Nursery

Welford and Wickham Primary

Westwood Farm infants and juniors

Whitelands Park

Woolhampton Primary

Yattendon Primary

Schools that have weathered the snow so far are:

Falkland Primary

Kennet Valley Primary

Robert Sandilands

St John the Evangelist Infant and Nursery School