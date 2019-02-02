Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Teen charged over racist graffiti at Newbury school

18-year-old denied the offence when he appeared in court

Court

A NEWBURY man has denied daubing racist grafitti at a local secondary school.

Luke Tucker appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 28 last year.

There, he pleaded not guilty to causing racially aggravated criminal damage to a blue pillar by writing an offensive term on it at Park House School, Andover Road, Newbury, on July 23 last year.

The 18-year-old, who lives at Villiers Walk, Newbury, and who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his name and address and to deny the single charge.

He was told the case could not proceed further that day and a trial date was fixed for March.

Mr Tucker was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

Woman injured during robbery in Newbury

Teenager injured in Thatcham crash dies in hospital

A list of the West Berkshire schools closed due to adverse weather

Snow predicted this evening in Newbury

