Teen charged over racist graffiti at Newbury school

A NEWBURY man has denied daubing racist grafitti at a local secondary school.

Luke Tucker appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 28 last year.

There, he pleaded not guilty to causing racially aggravated criminal damage to a blue pillar by writing an offensive term on it at Park House School, Andover Road, Newbury, on July 23 last year.

The 18-year-old, who lives at Villiers Walk, Newbury, and who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his name and address and to deny the single charge.

He was told the case could not proceed further that day and a trial date was fixed for March.

Mr Tucker was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.