Fixtures postponed due to weather conditions
Fri, 01 Feb 2019
AS a result of the heavy snow in West Berkshire, a number of football matches have been postponed that were due to take place this weekend.
Many clubs and leagues have made the correct decision to cancel all of the fixtures because of the snow that has fallen in the area since Thursday evening.
Matches that have been postponed
AFC Aldermaston v Holyport
Bristol Manor Farm v Thatcham Town
Broughton v Kingsclere
Devizes Town Res v Kintbury Rangers
Maidenhead Town v Newbury FC
- All the games in the Thames Valley League, North Berks League and Hellenic League have been postponed due to the weather conditions.
Games yet to postpone
Chelmsford City v Hungerford Town
Tadley Calleva v Bournemouth
