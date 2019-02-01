Fixtures postponed due to weather conditions

AS a result of the heavy snow in West Berkshire, a number of football matches have been postponed that were due to take place this weekend.

Many clubs and leagues have made the correct decision to cancel all of the fixtures because of the snow that has fallen in the area since Thursday evening.

Matches that have been postponed

AFC Aldermaston v Holyport

Bristol Manor Farm v Thatcham Town

Broughton v Kingsclere

Devizes Town Res v Kintbury Rangers

Maidenhead Town v Newbury FC

- All the games in the Thames Valley League, North Berks League and Hellenic League have been postponed due to the weather conditions.

Games yet to postpone

Chelmsford City v Hungerford Town

Tadley Calleva v Bournemouth