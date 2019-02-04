Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A4/Hambridge Road traffic lights fixed

Council manages to get lights switched back on before evening rush hour

THE A4/ Hambridge Road traffic lights are now back on and working correctly.

A vehicle collided with the lights over the weekend and motorists experienced delays this morning as a result.

The council said that further work will be required in the next few days to replace the damaged posts.

The traffic lights on the A339/ Kings Road roundabout by Sainsburys have also been restored and are now working properly.

  • NbyLad

    04/02/2019 - 17:05

    Let the traffic jams commence, Sainsbury's roundabout was a dream this weekend, these lights should be peak time only!!!

    Reply

