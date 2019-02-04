A4/Hambridge Road traffic lights fixed
Mon, 04 Feb 2019
THE A4/ Hambridge Road traffic lights are now back on and working correctly.
A vehicle collided with the lights over the weekend and motorists experienced delays this morning as a result.
The council said that further work will be required in the next few days to replace the damaged posts.
The traffic lights on the A339/ Kings Road roundabout by Sainsburys have also been restored and are now working properly.
NbyLad
04/02/2019 - 17:05
Let the traffic jams commence, Sainsbury's roundabout was a dream this weekend, these lights should be peak time only!!!
Reply