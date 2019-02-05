Colline's new town centre cafe

IF you love coffee, cake and yoga you might fancy checking out Newbury’s newest café – Colline’s Kitchen.

Situated within the Living Saucha yoga studio in Newbury Town Hall, Colline’s Kitchen offers a variety of homemade food and baked goods made from locally-sourced ingredients.

The owner, Colline Rue Watts, can often be found selling baked goods on Northbrook Street and in the Kennet Shopping centre to raise money for Dingley’s Promise.

Ms Watts said: “I aim to provide wholesome home-cooked food that doesn’t compromise on flavour.

“So, whatever your dietary requirements, I will make sure there is something for you to enjoy.

“Let’s not forget, a café with cake is always a good idea.

“Each dish is made with love and care, so please let us know if you have any allergies and we will always try and accommodate you.”

Colline’s Kitchen will be open on Fridays and Saturdays between 8am and 4pm and Sunday from 8am to 3pm.

For more information, visit www.collineskitchen.com or follow @collineskitchen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.