More homes planned for Newbury's former court

MORE homes than originally anticipated could be built on the site of Newbury’s redundant magistrates court.

According to Homes England – which currently owns the site – up to 25 new dwellings could be earmarked for development on the site on Mill Lane once it is disposed to a developer.

In April last year, Homes England revealed a disposal strategy had been put in place for clearance work to take place and that a planning application would be submitted to West Berkshire Council for the proposed construction of 19 dwellings.

Homes England has since acquired a former police house next to the court building, which means six more homes than originally announced could be built on the site.

The old court, which has been closed since July 2016, is expected to be sold to a developer no later than October 2019.

It was previously owned by the Ministry of Justice, but was transferred to Homes England, a non-departmental public body for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, in 2017.

The body, which works to facilitate delivery of new homes where they are most needed, owns public land which it sells to builders and developers to help meet local priorities.

A spokesperson from Homes England said: “Homes England is committed to delivering homes where they are most needed.

“As a result the site next door to West Berkshire Magistrates Court, an ex-police house has also been acquired.

“This will enable plans for a larger development of up to 25 new homes.

“Homes England will be carrying out additional technical and ecological surveys and studies over the coming spring and summer to ensure that plans meet local planning requirements.”