New night shelter for homeless opens in Newbury

The former snooker hall on West Street opens its doors to rough sleepers

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

WITH thirteen beds lining the perimeter of a brightly-painted former snooker hall – this is what Newbury’s new night shelter looks like.

The shelter, located at 1 West Street, officially opened its doors last night and welcomed its first few clients. 

The venture is being run by West Berkshire Homeless, which says there is enough space to accommodate up to 20 individuals if necessary. 

The volunteer-run shelter, which is intended to be operated until the end of April, is in addition to West Berkshire Council’s main homelessness service provider, Two Saints hostel on Newtown Road.

The West Street shelter will operate between the hours of 6pm and 8am and will provide separate washing, showering, toileting and sleeping areas for men and women, as well as light meals.

It will also provide West Berkshire Homeless with office space to assist homeless people on a one-to-one basis and a secure storage area for clients’ personal possessions.

It is the second time in as many years that West Berkshire Homeless has operated a night shelter for the district’s homeless community.

The charity provided a lifeline to many rough sleepers when it opened one at the Salvation Army hall, in Northcroft Lane, in December 2017. It closed in early March 2018.

