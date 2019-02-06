Refurbished Leisure centre is fighting fit

THE Hurst Leisure Centre, Baughurst, has re-opened following a refurbishment costing more than £200,000.

The gym and multi-use hall have both received a makeover.

There are also new treatment rooms – including a nail salon and hairdressers – and a refurbished reception area.

The leisure centre was originally built in the late 1980s.

The Hurst Community College headteacher Roger Jones said: “We are certainly delighted to have such facilities to offer the local community.

“There are some finishing touches still to be done.

“We do recognise that other areas of our centre are still awaiting improvement and as a not-for-profit organisation we will continue to seek further support and funding to enable us to do this.”

More than £150,000 of the money for the refurbishment came from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, while Greenham Trust contributed £50,000.

Another £5,000 came from the Loddon Valley Lions.

Green fitness company SportsArt donated in kind by providing new equipment for the gym.

The mayor of Basingstoke and Deane, Sean Keating, unveiled a plaque following a tour of the new, improved facilities.

Mr Keating said: “I’m very proud to be here and pleased for the opportunity to participate in opening this.

“It’s a great facility and it should be well-used and if you promote it well it will be.

“Well done to all of you.”