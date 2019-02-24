Thatcham triumphs over Newbury in history battle

THATCHAM has triumphed over Newbury in a battle over which town has the most interesting buildings.

Local historians Dr Nick Young, of Thatcham Historical Society, and Dr David Peacock, of The Newbury Society, did battle in a second History Duel.

The event, organised by The Newbury Society, saw the duelling doctors promote their town’s architectural gems from the medieval, Tudor, Stuart, Georgian and Victorian periods.

The gowned doctors received loud cheers and applause by attendees from each town, with a little friendly rivalry thrown in for good measure.

The audience at the Frank Hutchings Community Hall voted for which building from each era was their favourite.

And in a close-run vote, Thatcham emerged victorious two to one, with two of the rounds ending in a draw.

Thatcham House won best Victorian period building, while Old Henwick Cottage claimed best Tudor building.

Dr Young said: “Firstly I am extremely honoured to be able to duel against/with David and regardless of who wins we have shown the rich history both towns have to offer.

“I have said it before and will continue to, this is just a bit of fun and each town, not just Thatcham and Newbury, but every place has its own history, all of which should be celebrated.

“Having said that, I’m very happy Thatcham won.

“I just have to be on my toes for any potential rematch.”

He thanked The Newbury Society and its vice-chairman and organiser Garry Poulson for the “fantastic” event.

Dr Young said Thatcham House displayed Victorian Gothic style with gardens and a coach house, along with later reuse and renovation.

Old Henwick Cottage, believed to be a 16th-century farmhouse that has been built in several phases, won in a landslide vote.

Dr Young said that, although never found, legend has it there is a priest hole in the building – which he said would be fantastic if true.

Although the building now lies in Cold Ash, it fell in Thatcham at the time it was built.

Both sides decided to look at the boundaries at the time the buildings were erected, which meant buildings such as Sandleford Priory could be included within Newbury.

The History Duel was the brainchild of Mr Poulson, who said: “We wanted to bring a light-hearted touch to our built and socialhistory and the audience appreciated the semi-competitive nature of each towns offerings.”

The event was attended by Thatcham mayor Jan Cover, her consort Jeff Beck and deputy mayor Richard Crumly with his wife Ellen.

Newbury mayor Margo Payne and her consort John Payne also cheered on their town.

As the event was held on Thatcham turf, Mrs Cover presented her Newbury counterpart with a short history of Thatcham’s brush-making history – and a brush to go with it.