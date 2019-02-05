Ferguson: Promotion is still the target

NEWBURY & Thatcham men’s first team captain Mark Ferguson has admitted that promotion is still the aim for his side this season.

The first team are currently second in the Regional 2 league of the Mid, Berks, Bucks & Oxon, six points behind leaders Aylesbury and two points above West Hampstead 2nd.

Newbury missed the chance to close the gap on the leaders as they suffered a 6-5 defeat to Aylesbury last time out.

“We have slipped up on a few occasions during the first half of the season so our aim for the second half is to be more consistent in every game.

“Our target is promotion this season and we lost narrowly to Aylesbury last week who are comfortably top of the league,” added Ferguson.

However, the first team don’t play for a couple of weeks now and Ferguson has outlined how crucial training will be.

“Due to weather and the fixtures we have not got another game until February 23, so we’re in a tricky period with limited competitive hockey.

“There is a lot of importance on the next few training sessions to make sure we start strong in our next game against Phoenix & Ranelagh to build some momentum,” he added.