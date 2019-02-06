Herring hangs up his boots

HUNGERFORD Town's Ian Herring has today (Wednesday) announced that he will be hanging up his boots after an 18-year playing career.

The 34-year-old, who celebrates his birthday next week, made the announcement on his Twitter page thanking those he has played with.

During his career, which began in 2001, Herring played for Swindon Town, Salisbury City, Chippenham Town, Forest Green Rovers, Northwich Victoria, Eastleigh and Hungerford Town.

Herring took over as player/manager of Hungerford in August 2017, alongside Jon Boardman after Bobby Wilkinson left Bulpit Lane.

Since then, the 34-year-old has taken charge of the club with help from Jeremy Newton and Kevin Watson, with the latter being the current assistant manager.

Herring will now focus his attention on trying to keep Hungerford in the National League South, as they sit 21st with 13 games remaining.