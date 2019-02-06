The Greggs vegan sausage roll is coming to Newbury

IT’S the most hotly-debated snack which has divided opinion across the country – but Newbury will get its first taste of the Greggs vegan sausage roll in just a fortnight’s time.

The Quorn-filled vegan alternative to the traditional meat version was launched in 950 of Greggs’ 1,950 shops on January 3, coinciding with the beginning of Veganuary, a growing movement that encourages people to embrace plant-based diets during January.

This week Britain’s biggest bakery chain confirmed that the £1 Quorn-filled snack, encased in 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry, will be rolled out across both of its Newbury branches.

It will be available to buy from the Greggs store on Northbrook Street from Friday, February 22, before being unveiled at its London Road branch the following month.

A spokesperson from Greggs said: “We can confirm we’re working hard to bring our Vegan Sausage Roll to the Northbrook Street shop on the February 22 and the London Road shop on March 8.

“Our vegan sausage roll was originally available in 950 shops. Before looking to roll it out further, we were keen to gauge customer demand.”

Once launched, the snack will be available in Newbury for an indefinite period of time.

For West Berkshire residents who can't wait any longer, the vegan sausage roll is already available to buy in Greggs' branches in Reading.