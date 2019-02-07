IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a new night shelter for Newbury's homeless opened this week.

In other news, man has been jailed for a vicious attack on a sleeping love rival.

Also this week, a local paramedic is seeking help for a life-changing operation.

Meanwhile, Newbury MP Richard Benyon has called for changes to farming subsidies, despite his family trust being handed nearly £280,000 from EU last year.

Elsewhere, controversial plans to a sports pavilion in the grounds of a Newbury school have been passed.

In Hungerford, police have reassured the town that the recent spike in anti-social behaviour is being dealt with “properly and efficiently”.

In Thatcham, the head of Kennet School reacts to the school's league table results and councillors debate 'party political facts'.

And in Hampshire, an off-duty Tadley Firefighter is a hero during the snowstorms and Ecchinswell Panto is a great success.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.