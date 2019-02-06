Two women in Newbury sexually assaulted

POLICE are trying to trace a masked BMX rider in connection with two sexual assaults in Newbury.

Two teenage girls were touched inappropriately by the offender, described as a white boy in his early teens.

The first assault occurred around 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 23 between Essex Street and Andover Road, opposite Tydehams.

The second incident took place at 2.40pm the next day near the underpass on the A339 close to Queens Road.

Police said that in both incidents, the offender was riding a BMX which had neon colours and he approached both victims from behind.

He then touched the victims inappropriately over their clothing before cycling away.

After the second incident, the biker turned around and crossed the road onto Queens Road in front of an oncoming vehicle.

The offender is described as a white boy and aged in his early teens. He was wearing a face covering and carrying a grey Adidas rucksack with white writing and detailing.

Investigating officer, PC Shaun Bull from Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone in the area, who may have seen or heard anything unusual around the time of these incidents, to come forward.

“In particular I would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle who may have seen the offender as he crossed onto Queens Way.”

Anyone with information about these incidents, can report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190028880. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.