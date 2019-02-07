Council lottery launched to boost good causes

TICKETS for West Berkshire’s brand new lottery are now on sale.

More than 35 good causes in the area have signed up to take part, with players able to choose which cause they would like to support.

The first of the weekly draws will take place on Saturday, March 30, and participants will be able to win a jackpot of £25,000 for a matching sequence of six numbers.

Other prizes are £2,000, £250, £25 or three free tickets.

For every £1 ticket sold, 50p goes directly to the chosen cause, another 10p is put into a community fund and 40p goes towards prizes and administration costs.

Players can also choose to support the community fund and let the independent panel allocate the money (60p from each ticket).

This fund will allow one-off grants to be made to the lottery causes, in addition to their direct fundraising and will be awarded by an independent panel on behalf of West Berkshire Council.

The West Berkshire Lottery is expected to raise a significant amount for good causes in the area over the next five years.

One of the first good causes to sign up to the new lottery is Hedgehog Bottom, a charity that rescues injured and sick hedgehogs.

Based at a small premises in Thatcham, it is run 100 per cent by volunteers and relies on donations from the public to continue its work.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for finance, transformation and property Anthony Chadley (Con, Birch Copse) said: “It’s really exciting to launch this new lottery and give good causes another way to fundraise.

“We’re delighted that so many groups and organisations have joined in and we hope that local residents will take part and buy a ticket or two and support a cause close to their heart.

“In West Berkshire, we have countless wonderful residents who give their time, energy and expertise to make a difference to the lives of others.

“Many projects are reliant on fundraising to do this good work and the lottery is a fun way for residents to support them.

“With good causes raising more funds and prizes for local residents, it’s truly a case of the community winning together.”

A lottery management company – Gatherwell – has been appointed to run the scheme, having already launched similar lotteries in Portsmouth, Corby, Peterborough and many other towns.

Good causes can join the lottery at any time – it’s free to join, easy to sign up and takes only a few minutes.

To buy your tickets or register as a good cause, visit www.westberkshirelottery.co.uk