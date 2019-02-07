Doors open at Mrs B's

NEW venture Mrs B’s Kitchen Café is officially open for business.

Emma Benson opened the doors to Mrs B’s at an official launch last Thursday, which, despite the threat of snowfall, saw more than 50 people attend.

She has taken over the former Crescent Signs warehouse at Unit 5Q Faraday Road, turning it into a welcoming venue which is now open for breakfast, lunch and coffee seven days a week.

Guests were treated to tasty home-made sweets and savouries, showcasing Mrs Benson’s passion about catering for a range of dietary requirements, including vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free options.

Mrs Benson has run a catering firm from her home in Thatcham for more than 15 years and felt the time was right to open the doors to her new venue for café customers.

She said: “I am thrilled to finally be opening the doors to Mrs B’s Kitchen Café as it’s been a dream for many years.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way, particularly my family and our fantastic team of staff.”

Breakfast comprises homemade pastries, sausage rolls and bacon sandwiches, while lunch changes daily, with salad boxes available to eat on-site or take away.

As well as informal dining, there is a meeting room that can be hired and a bespoke room for event tastings.

Mrs B’s Kitchen Café has a minimal waste policy and aims to be as sustainable as possible.

Visit www.mrsb.kitchen