Prior's Court School film released today

AN emotional film charting the journey made by pupils at Prior's Court School to the legendary Abbey Road studios has been released today (Thursday).

'Aim High for Autism: Let Me Shine at Abbey Road' was premiered at the Corn Exchange in Newbury yesterday - and afterwards there was barely a dry eye in the house.

Among the audience were parents, glowing with pride as they watched their children perform with obvious joy.

Prior’s Court School, one of the country’s leading providers of education and care for children with severe autism, recorded the song Let Me Shine to help raise awareness of the condition. And so far nearly 2.7 million people have already watched the video on the school’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Hermitage-based school recorded the film at Abbey Road in November 2018.

The new version of the song is going to be available to download and stream within the next 24 hours on all major sites such as itunes and Spotify.

‘Let Me Shine’ was written and produced by Oxford-based electronic band Low Island, who incorporated the words and experiences of teachers at the school in to the lyrics.

Pupils, many of whom have difficulty communicating, took obvious delight in expressing themselves through the music.

The single went viral and now the school hopes the documentary will do the same.

For a full report on the making of the documentary, see next week's Newbury Weekly News.