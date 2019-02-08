Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Students open for business at Kennet Shopping

Young entrepreneurs to sell goods at pop up shop on Saturday

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

ASPIRING  entrepreneurs from several schools across the district will be selling goods in a pop-up shop in the Kennet Shopping centre on Saturday.

The shop will be open from 9am until 5pm and will be run by pupils from Denefield, St Gabriel’s, Theale Green and The Willink schools.  

The venture is being run by the Student Business Company, a not-for-profit organisation which provides opportunities for sixth form students to develop a business under the guidance and support of mentors.

There will be a range of products on display from the different student-led companies involved, from a healthy eating compartmentalised lunchboxes, clothing and a group on a mission to raise awareness of mental health in teenagers.  

