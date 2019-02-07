Langford relishes Marlow challenge

NEWBURY FC player/manager Danny Langford is relishing the chance to book their place in the final of the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy on Saturday.

The Thames Valley Division 1 side make the journey to Marlow United in the semi-finals of the competition.

Newbury came from 2-0 down to beat Buckingham Athletic 3-2 in the quarter-final last month and Langford is ready for the challenge.

He said: “This weekend is nearly upon us and I am really excited because this squad deserve to be involved in games like this.

“It’s them who have got us here, but it’s only a semi-final and there’s still a very tough game to come, although it’s one that I feel we are capable of winning.”

Newbury’s Thames Valley Division 1 clash with Maidenhead Town was postponed last Saturday because of the heavy snow, leaving Langford frustrated with having no game.

“Obviously it doesn’t help coming into this on the back of a no game week, but the weather can’t be helped,” he said. “But we will be ready for Saturday and I have a full squad available to me.”

Marlow are currently third in the Thames Valley Premier League – one division above Newbury – and still chasing the title.

But despite 12 places separating them, Langford is confident his side can once again upset the odds and reach the final.

“Marlow are a good side – we know they wouldn’t be in the semi-final if they weren’t,” he said. “I have said before at this level that we are a very good side and I hope we give what I know we can.

“My last, but most important, thing is to say this football club has had some tough times over the last 12 months and to get to county cup semi-final is a positive step in what we are trying to achieve.”

The Newbury player/manager is aiming to drum up support ahead of the semi-final and hopes the crowd can help push his side over the line.

“We need the support of the local people and if anyone is at a loose end on Saturday then any support would be greatly appreciated,” he said.