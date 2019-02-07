Power cuts across Newbury today

RESIDENTS have been affected by power cuts which have struck areas across Newbury today.

A cable fault on Northbrook Street has meant that four customers have been affected.

The residential area of Epsom Crescent, south of the town centre, has also been without power.

This is due to a fuse replacement being required.

A total of 19 customers have been affected.

Engineers are on site in both areas and customers are expected to be restored by 2pm today.

A third party cable damage at Town Mills and West Mills has seen 13 customers experiencing electricity problems.

Engineers are on their way to investigate and fix the fault.

A spokesperson from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by today’s faults and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.

“We’d also like to ask any customers concerned about the loss of supply to contact our teams on 105, or download our Power Track app for updates.”