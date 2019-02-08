Daniel the hero in snow birth drama

A TADLEY firefighter is being hailed a hero after coming to the rescue of a woman in labour during last week’s heavy snow.

The woman and her family had tried driving from their home in Thatcham to the North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke so she could give birth.

However, they became stuck on the A339 at Hannington, where the adverse weather made roads unpassable.

Thankfully for them, firefighter Daniel Pearce was out in his four-wheel-drive trying to help a friend when he came across an ambulance stranded in the snow.

Mr Pearce towed the ambulance to the top of the hill.

Another man, from Alton, helped tow the stranded car carrying the pregnant woman to the ambulance.

Once the woman was safely inside, Mr Pearce then towed the ambulance through the snow through the back roads of Baughurst, Ramsdell, Monk Sherborne and Sherborne St John to the main A340 to reach the hospital.

The man from Alton followed the whole way in case they needed help.

Mr Pearce said: “On the way we came across several other stuck motorists that were blocking the narrow back roads, so myself, the paramedics and the man from Alton along with other members of the public helped move the cars so we could proceed.

“It took us about an hour-and-a-half to two hours. ”

The A339 from Hannington to Basingstoke was completely blocked, with stuck vehicles on both sides of the road.

The ambulance crew worked for Jigsaw Medical – an independent ambulance service based in Basingstoke.

Tadley Watch Commander Sally Gould said: “Fighfighter Pearce’s off- duty actions were commendable.

“He displays to others the principles that we hold high at Tadley Fire Station and HFRS [Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service] – always willing to help and support others who are in need.

“I am very proud of his actions, that day.

“Firefighter Pearce has not really wanted the publicity as he believes that it was just the right thing to do.

“I believe he should take the praise.”

People on Twitter also agree.

Cindy Kemp tweeted: “Well done Dan, we need more peeps like you in the world.”

Meanwhile, Kate Daysh added: “Wonderful to hear stories like this, there really are a lot of angels and heroes in this world.”