Devon's double puts ladies first

NEWBURY sent Albion crashing to their first home defeat of the season as they stormed to the top of the Championship South West 2 table.

The Berkshire side had to come from behind to earn the win that lifted them above Cullompton into top spot.

Plymouth struck first, but Newbury levelled when Emma Robinson offloaded to Lauren Hassett, who beat four players to score.

Chloe Hunt kicked the conversion to make it 7-7 midway through the first half.

Albion scored again to go 14-7 up, but Newbury hit back when Vannessa Kadziya found Devon Holt, who outpaced the home defence to score, with Meg Mason converting.

Twenty minutes from time, a flowing move saw Becky Wilson and Carrie Smith combine to set up Emma Swinton to put the visitors 19-14 up.

A Holt penalty stretched the lead, then a great break from Swinton and Lozzie Price-Richards allowed Lizzie Harris to sprint clear and score.

And Newbury clinched a bonus point when Holt handed off three defenders before touching down and converting her own try.

Head coach Joe Harwood said: “This was Plymouth's first defeat at home all season. To do this it required an outstanding effort from the whole squad.

“We’d prepared well over two weeks and on the day the 19 selected to play did everything that was asked of them.

“The girls worked tirelessly and put in huge efforts in their preparation for this match.

“Each detail of the game plan prepared for this match was executed and resulted in a fantastic bonus-point win.

“That sets us up nicely for our next tough encounter in two weeks time when we travel to Cullompton in the Intermediate Cup quarter-final.”