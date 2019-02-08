Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Clean sweep for Falkland

Both girls teams have made it through to the regional finals

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

FALKLAND’S under-13 and under-16 girls are through to the regional finals of Southern Vipers’ indoor cricket tournament.

The Wash Common side took on Warfield and Wargrave at St Bartholomew’s School.

They won both their matches in the under-13 event and Falkland also came out on top at under-16 level.

Falkland were very strong in the under-16 event, winning the first match by 74 runs and the second by 108 runs.

They are now through to the regional event at the Summer Cricket Centre later this month.

