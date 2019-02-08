West Indies praise for former Berkshire star

WEST Indies cricket chiefs have praised former Berkshire star Toby Radford for the big part he played in England’s crushing series defeat in the Caribbean.

Chief selector Courtney Brown and director of cricket, Jimmy Adams led the way with personal messages to the assistant coach/batting coach.

Thrilled by two massive victories, Radford said: “It was a great day for a wonderful group of guys and for West Indian cricket.

“They’ve all worked very hard to achieve this huge series win against one of the top teams in the world.

“I’m delighted for them.”

During his playing days, Radford topped the batting for Berkshire, Newbury, Hungerford, Thatcham and East Woodhay, and attended Speenhamland, Park House and St Bart’s schools.

He also played professionally for Middlesex and Sussex and later was head coach at Middlesex and Glamorgan.

He also helped West Indies to two World Cup triumphs.

Recalling his local playing days, he said: “I grew up playing in Newbury and at several local clubs.

“My dad was an enormous support and influence on my cricket career.

“He threw thousands of tennis balls at me in batting practice after school – in the Wharf car park, Victoria Park tennis courts and any spare piece of land we could find.

“That’s where I developed my love and understanding of batting.”