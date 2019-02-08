Rees returns to give Kingfishers boost

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson is hoping to have almost a full squad to choose from as they return to league action on Saturday.

The Kingfishers were due to face Bristol Manor Farm last weekend, but the game was postponed because of the snow.

Thatcham host fourth-placed Evesham United on Saturday and Robinson is anticipating a difficult test against the promotion challengers.

“They are a good side,” he said. “Our 2-1 victory at their place was one of our best performances of the season.

“But they are lethal going forward so it’ll be a great game and I always relish it whenever a side comes to Waterside Park.”

Robinson is hoping to welcome back a number of players to the match-day squad.

He said: “We’re going to assess Gareth Thomas ahead of Saturday, but Scott Rees will be back, which is a big thing for us.

“Fingers crossed, we’ll have our strongest squad as we physically can this weekend.”

Despite last week’s game being called off, Robinson admitted that it gave some of his players more time to recover.

“It has given us some extra time to get some players back who have been suffering with knocks and hopefully we’ll have a strong squad to choose from on Saturday,” he said.