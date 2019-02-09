Local groups asked to Pitch to the Panel

LOCAL charitable organisations can win up to £100,000 of funding in a Dragons Den-style competition.

Greenham Trust’s Pitch to the Panel event will return to the Corn Exchange on Wednesday, May 8,

Six shortlisted projects will be announced on April 4, when the public can vote online for their favourite.

Each vote will add a £1 donation from Greenham Trust.

The successful applicants will make their pitch in front of a live audience to a panel of judges, who will decide whether the funds are distributed across six projects or if one winner takes the whole £100,000.

Also new for this year’s event is the golden ticket.

Every audience member will be entered into a prize draw and the winner can nominate projects for up to £5,000.

The deadline for charities to get their applications in is Friday, March 8.

Only one application can be made per organisation and applicants must apply via The Good Exchange.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide local charities with a platform to share the incredible things they do each and every day for extremely worthy causes.”

Free tickets for the event can be reserved at www.pitchtothepanel.com/y2019 or from The Corn Exchange box office.

Alternatively, you can call 0845 5218 218.

For details on how to apply for funding through Pitch to the Panel, visit www.pitchtothepanel.com/y2019 or call Greenham Trust on (01635) 817444.