Elodie donates birthday gifts to the homeless

MOST children can’t wait to open presents on their birthday – but little Elodie McCaig had more selfless ideas.

Her proud mother, Tamasine, said: “Elodie turned five last week and, for the second year running, she asked everyone who came to her party to donate food and toiletries for our local homeless charity instead of presents for her.”

Elodie, who lives in Great Bedwyn, chose Loose Ends in Newbury as the beneficiary.

Ms McCaig added: “She’s done this for two years running after being inspired by an older friend who does this in another town.

“She collected hundreds of tins and packets that covered our living room floor, and family members even got on board, with online shopping orders arriving from friends up north who couldn’t attend, and waterproof sleeping bags too.”

Ms McCaig said Elodie was a “compassionate and caring little girl” and went on: “While she isn’t asking for any thanks, I thought her story might inspire others.

“She says she wants to make sure that homeless people are happy and healthy like her.”

When delivery drivers began dropping off goods donated from friends and family, they were astonished to learn of Elodie’s kindness.

Her mother, a self-employed marketing consultant, said: “One of them said it had restored his faith in humanity that a little girl could be so kind and selfless.”

Elodie delivered the goods to Loose Ends herself with a little help from her sister Astrid, aged three.

Ms McCaig said: “One of the clients at Loose Ends asked what she was doing and he was so touched that she had given up her time and her birthday gifts to help people like him.”