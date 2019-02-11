Coconuts at the ready!

THEY’RE knights of the round table, they dance whenever they’re able – even in snow-covered Thatcham.

Kennet Amateur Theatrical Society (KATS) put on a formidable show promoting its upcoming production of Spamalot in the town last Sunday.

Director Mike Cole said: “We had a really good reaction, lots of people laughing like mad.

“One guy asked if it was a stag do, The Turkish Barbers came out to take photos, lots of passersby obviously thinking ‘what the hell is going on?’.

“We’ve sold a lot more tickets for this at the same stage than any other show we have done.”

Promoting the quest for the Holy Grail, the local ensemble coconutted their way round town – emulating the knights in Monty Python and the Holy Grail – to find your nail at Diamond Nail Bar, find your ale at the Kings Head and find your rail at the train station.

KATS’ production of Spamalot will be staged at Kennet School at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 21, and Friday, February 22, while a matinee performance will be put on at 2.30pm on Saturday, February 23.

Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased at Picture IT in Thatcham High Street or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/katsorguk

For more information, visit www.kats.org.uk