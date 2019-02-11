Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coconuts at the ready!

Local group staging Monty Python's Spamalot in Thatcham this week

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coconuts at the ready!

THEY’RE knights of the round table, they dance whenever they’re able – even in snow-covered Thatcham.

Kennet Amateur Theatrical Society (KATS) put on a formidable show promoting its upcoming production of Spamalot in the town last Sunday.

Director Mike Cole said: “We had a really good reaction, lots of people laughing like mad.

“One guy asked if it was a stag do, The Turkish Barbers came out to take photos, lots of passersby obviously thinking ‘what the hell is going on?’.

“We’ve sold a lot more tickets for this at the same stage than any other show we have done.”

Promoting the quest for the Holy Grail, the local ensemble coconutted their way round town – emulating the knights in Monty Python and the Holy Grail – to find your nail at Diamond Nail Bar, find your ale at the Kings Head and find your rail at the train station.  

KATS’ production of Spamalot will be staged at Kennet School at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 21, and Friday, February 22, while a matinee performance will be put on at 2.30pm on Saturday, February 23.  

Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased at Picture IT in Thatcham High Street or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/katsorguk  

For more information, visit www.kats.org.uk  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Business fined after worker loses leg in explosion in Newbury

Business fined after worker loses leg in explosion in Newbury

West Berkshire resident celebrates 110th birthday

West Berkshire resident celebrates 110th birthday

Man re-bailed in murder inquiry

Man re-bailed in murder inquiry

Sports pavilion gets the go-ahead

Sports pavilion gets the go-ahead

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33