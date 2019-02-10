Newbury Town Council launch civic awards

NEWBURY Town Council has launched its annual Civic Awards, writes Todd Andrews.

The awards recognise the huge contribution individuals and local businesses can make to the local community.

This year the categories are the Newbury Town Civic Award, now in its 22nd year, the Young Persons Civic Award, now in its 11th year, and the Newbury Town Business Civic Award, now in its second year.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Newbury mayor Margo Payne said: “Nominating someone for the Civic Award is a wonderful way to thank them for the work they do.

“We probably all know someone who volunteers, or goes the extra mile for a neighbour, and while they don’t expect recognition it is an opportunity to let them know they are appreciated.”

Nomination forms are available via the Newbury Town Council website at www.newbury.gov.uk

Forms can also now be electronically submitted. Paper copies are available for collection from the Newbury Town Hall or by calling the council on (01635) 35486.

Council leader Adrian Edwards said: “After the successful launch of the Newbury Town Business Civic Award last year, we are hoping for even more applications in this category this year.

“We now need you to tell us who deserves to be recognised for making a significant contribution to our community.”

The closing date for nominations is Friday, March 8, and the mayor will present winners with their awards at the annual town meeting on the Monday, March 18.

The award winners for 2018 were Wendy Berkeley from Empire Cafe, Sandra Goodyear and Ellouise Greenall.

Mrs Goodyear received her award for her service to girlguiding, the pre-schools learning alliance and CRUSE.

Ellouise received her award for helping a sick neighbour and helping with shopping and other chores for other elderly neighbours.

And Mrs Berkeley received her award for her assistance, care and concern shown to members of the community.