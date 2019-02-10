Scout group celebrate fifth birthday with a party

THE 1st Aldermaston Scout Group celebrated its fifth anniversary with a party on Tuesday.

The Scout group started in 2014 with four leaders supported by four backroom volunteers on the executive committee, none with Scouting experience, and no equipment.

Scout leader Bruce Jackson said: “But we managed to start the group and had a Beaver section with 16 children and a Cub section with 18 children.

“In the five years, we’ve grown to add a scout section for 10- to 14-year-olds and now have 70 young people in the group, with 11 leaders and nine executive committee volunteers.

“Over the five years, and with dedicated fundraising by the executive committee – mainly by our treasurer Lisa Barnes – we have raised more than £15,000, which has all gone into buying equipment to deliver exciting programmes.

“The money has mainly been spent on camping and cooking equipment.

“And we also have a full proper archery set-up, with four fully-trained archery instructors.

“We’re now looking to grow even further and are hoping to add another Beaver and Cub section to allow more young people in the villages around Aldermaston to have access to learning skills for life through Scouting.”

There is an open evening for the Scout group on March 6, so young people aged six to 10 who are interested in joining, or adults interested in come and speak to the team.