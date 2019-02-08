Newbury firefighters rescue distressed cow near Thatcham

NEWBURY firefighters rescued a distressed pregnant cow from the Kennet and Avon Canal near Thatcham during the weekend snow storm.

Firefighters found the heavily pregnant cow trapped in a reed bed, in about two feet of water at 2.55pm on Sunday, February 3.

They said that the cow was distressed as she had her front legs stuck in the reed bed.

The crew, assisted by the water and animal rescue unit, entered the water and dug the cow out of the reed bed by hand.

Suffering from exhaustion, the cow could not stand up so the crew had to work hard to keep her head above water.

And the freezing water temperatures meant that firefighters could not spend too long in the water.

It was also starting to get dark, so crews decided that the best option was to use force to try and pull the cow from the water.

After just over an hour, firefighters successfully hauled the cow safely onto land; drained but delighted to be out of the water and back with her owner.

Station manager, Alan Battman, said: "Our highly trained well equipped crew responded well in challenging conditions.

"The service attended this incident to primarily ensure public safety and provide aid to an animal in distress. We are committed to the wellbeing of our communities and we worked with the farmer to protect one of their valuable assets."