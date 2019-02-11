Blues record 19th league win

NEWBURY Blues completed a 38-17 victory against Chippenham last weekend to extend their winning run to 19 games in South West 1 East.

The bonus point victory for Paul Archer's side has taken them 19 points clear of Old Centralians in second-place ahead of this weekend's trip to Marlborough.

It took the home side just four minutes to open their account at Monks Lane as James Macaulay scored the games first try.

After Chippenham had levelled up, Harvey North scored the first of his three tries to restore his sides lead before Alex Millar went over just before the break.

North picked up his second try moments after half-time - giving Newbury another try bonus point - before Max Hayman got on the score sheet.

North completed his hat-trick moments before the end and despite Chippenham scoring again, Blues eased to victory.

A full match report, reaction and images will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday.