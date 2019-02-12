Emily Jane extends awards success

A HAIR salon in Highclere is celebrating after being shortlisted for the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2019.

Emily Jane Hair, based in Penwood Heights, has made the final for the third year in a row for Best Hair Extensions Salon of England, chosen as Extensions Artists for the Good Salon Guide and crowned RC Hair Extensions Super Stylists.

Owner Emily Jane Barber said: “Becoming a finalist for the third year in a row means everything to us as a salon.

“We have worked so hard to get to where we are and the awards we have achieved over the past few years have really showed all hard work pays off.

“We have been open for eight years now and are growing more and more every year with lots of special things in store for 2019.”

In 2018, Emily Jane Hair was listed as an extensions artist salon by the Good Salon Guide and was an independent finalist for Hair Extension Specialist in the English Hair and Beauty Awards.