Kennet's headteacher comments on drop in league table standings

THE headteacher of Kennet School has said she is pleased with the school’s league table performance, despite a drop from last year.

The school was ranked fourth in West Berkshire in league tables published last week, with an above average Progress 8 score of 0.17.

The Progress 8 measure compares the progress pupils make since leaving primary school across eight GCSEs.

Although the result puts Kennet above average, the school’s result represents a dip from its joint high score of 0.41 last year.

In contrast, Newbury’s St Bartholomew’s School scored 0.65, up from its 0.41 last year, with The Willink School, Burghfield Common, and The Downs, Compton, scoring 0.38 and 0.36 respectively.

The six remaining secondary schools in West Berkshire were all graded average.

Kennet had the highest number of pupils sit GCSEs last year at 260. St Bartholomew’s had 240, The Willink had 154 and The Downs 181.

Speaking on the results, Kennet executive headteacher Gemma Piper said: “The reality is I’m so proud of what those individual pupils achieved and we had the biggest uptake in Sixth Form off the back of those results.

“The league tables are essential and show the scores, but cohorts are all very different.

“We were proud of the results and everything our pupils achieved and what they are going on to achieve.”

Last year’s GCSEs were the first to see a majority of subjects switch to a new grading system and syllabus.

“It is a drop from last year and that’s the challenge we face every year,” said Mrs Piper.

“It has a huge impact on how we run as a school, however every school is facing the same set of challenges.

“The Progress 8 looks at the progress of pupils, but because it groups subjects in relevance or likeness, some of those low-ability pupils are disadvantaged more widely.

“St Bart’s are our real competitors, but we finished above them in A- levels.”

The school added that it was delighted to have been recognised by data analyst specialist Alps for performing in the top 25 per cent of schools for ‘Outstanding Progress’ consistently over the past three years.

The result measures pupils’ progress from their starting and end points and then compares nationally subject to subject.

Mrs Piper said: “I’m really pleased with that, that’s no mean feat really.

“Things are changing all the time and we need to be on our toes so pupils have the best options in the next rule set and they get to benefit from that.”