Hungerford quartet named in team of the week

There were a number of Crusaders players who featured after a solid weekend

AFTER a sensational 5-0 win against St Albans City on Saturday afternoon, a number of Hungerford Town players have featured in the National League South 'Team of the Week'.

Crusaders striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo opened the scoring for Town last weekend before Darren Foxley converted a free-kick midway through the first-half.

Orsi-Dadomo scored his second of the afternoon moments before the break and further goals from Matt Jones and Alfy Whittingham completed the rout.

Goalkeeper Michael Luyambula, on-loan from Birmingham, kept a clean sheet during the victory and as a result made the list.

Meanwhile, teammates Jones, Whittingham and Orsi-Dadomo were also listed in the team and Ian Herring, who hung up his boots last week, was named manager of the week.

Team of the Week

Goalkeeper:

Michael Luyambula (Hungerford Town)

Defenders:

Michee Efete (Billericay Town)

Nathan Green (Dulwich Hamlet)

Nick Gimes (Truro City)

Midfielders:

Dean Cox (Eastbourne Borough)

Ryan Haynes (Dartford)

Lee Togwell (Slough Town)

Alfy Whittingham (Hungerford Town)

Strikers:

Danilo Orsi-Dadomo (Hungerford Town)

Moses Emmanuel (Billericay Town)

Dave Tarpey (Woking)

Substitutes:

Charlie Walker (Eastbourne Borough)
Nick McCootie (Chippenham Town)
Lee Noble (Dartford)
Matt Jones (Hungerford Town)
Magnus Okuonghae (Dulwich Hamlet)

Manager of the Weekend: Ian Herring (Hungerford Town)

