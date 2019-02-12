Hungerford quartet named in team of the week

Tue, 12 Feb 2019
AFTER a sensational 5-0 win against St Albans City on Saturday afternoon, a number of Hungerford Town players have featured in the National League South 'Team of the Week'.
Crusaders striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo opened the scoring for Town last weekend before Darren Foxley converted a free-kick midway through the first-half.
Orsi-Dadomo scored his second of the afternoon moments before the break and further goals from Matt Jones and Alfy Whittingham completed the rout.
Goalkeeper Michael Luyambula, on-loan from Birmingham, kept a clean sheet during the victory and as a result made the list.
Meanwhile, teammates Jones, Whittingham and Orsi-Dadomo were also listed in the team and Ian Herring, who hung up his boots last week, was named manager of the week.
Goalkeeper:
Michael Luyambula (Hungerford Town)
Defenders:
Michee Efete (Billericay Town)
Nathan Green (Dulwich Hamlet)
Nick Gimes (Truro City)
Midfielders:
Dean Cox (Eastbourne Borough)
Ryan Haynes (Dartford)
Lee Togwell (Slough Town)
Alfy Whittingham (Hungerford Town)
Strikers:
Danilo Orsi-Dadomo (Hungerford Town)
Moses Emmanuel (Billericay Town)
Dave Tarpey (Woking)
Substitutes:
Charlie Walker (Eastbourne Borough)
Nick McCootie (Chippenham Town)
Lee Noble (Dartford)
Matt Jones (Hungerford Town)
Magnus Okuonghae (Dulwich Hamlet)
Manager of the Weekend: Ian Herring (Hungerford Town)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News