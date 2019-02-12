London rapper charged in connection with Newbury assault

A London rapper has been charged in connection with an assault outside a Newbury hotel.

Steven Angliss, aged 28, also known as MC Stevus G, was charged on Saturday with one count of a wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and one count of intimidating a witness.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred in Newbury on Wednesday, January 16 in which a woman was assaulted outside The Bacon Arms Hotel in Oxford Street, Newbury.

Mr Angliss, of Lewin Terrace, Feltham, was also charged with one count of going equipped in an unrelated incident.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court today (Tuesday, February 12).