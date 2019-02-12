Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man re-bailed in murder inquiry

A MAN has been re-bailed as the investigation into the death of a man outside The Cricketers pub in Baughurst continues.

Peter Bradfield, 53, suffered a fatal head injury following an incident in the car park of the pub, in Heath End Road, on December 22.

He was taken to hospital, but died on December 24.

A 35-year-old man from Micheldever was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 16-year-old boy, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

The 35-year-old man has now been re-bailed until March 24.

A decision has been made to take no further action against the 16-year-old.

Anyone with information is about this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting 44180475030. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

