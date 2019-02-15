Town councillors cautious over camera

NEWBURY town councillors were hesitant in making a decision over a proposal to buy a camera worth up to £600.

At a meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee on Monday, January 14, members discussed whether to spend the three-figure sum on the camera, which would be used for press releases, the council’s social media channels and its website.

Despite unanimously voting in favour of the proposal, councillors struggled to see monetary value and megapixels through the same lens.

Tony Stretton (Con, Clay Hill) conceded that £600 was not a lot of money for the price of a camera, suggesting that a camera of a certain quality would help develop the town council’s work a lot more.

But opposition member Julian Swift-Hook (Lib Dem, Pyle Hill) remained cautious in resolving to spend hundreds of pounds if council staff were unknowledgeable about using it.

Mr Swift Hook said: “In order for the camera to be valuable, it has to be operated by somebody who knows what they’re doing with a camera worth £600.

“I wonder, is it necessary to spend that much when, with current digital equipment, it’s amazing what you can get on a camera which costs £200.

“There’s no point in buying the world’s most sophisticated camera unless you actually know what you’re doing with it.”

Mr Stretton added that DSLR cameras – single lens reflex – were user-friendly and that it was “not difficult” to use them, despite comments from chairman Adrian Edwards (Con, St John’s) that he had problems using a mobile phone.