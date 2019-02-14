Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a man with a grudge against society who terrorised an entire community has been jailed for a potentially deadly arson attack.

In other news, a Newbury man did not want to live without his lost love, an inquest heard.

Also this week, a group of sixth-formers have been hailed as heroes after rushing to the aid of a motorist and a van driver involved in a crash. 

Meanwhile, complaints about missed bin collections are on the rise. 

Elsewhere, a local business is in the running for a 'rural Oscar'.

In Hungerford, the Environment Agency says deadly asbestos may have been found in the River Lambourn following an illegal dredging operation.

In Thatcham, a school is celebrating its latest Ofsted result and we talk to a local charity helping young people in the town. 

And in Hampshire, Hampshire County Council agree to the proposal to raise council tax by 2.99% and Silchester School are on an eco drive.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

