Council tax set to rise by 2.99 per cent

COUNCILLORS will tonight be asked to approve a recommendation to increase council tax by 2.99 per cent for the second consecutive year.

West Berkshire Council's executive commitee will vote on the proposal this evening but are unlikely to discuss or debate it in much detail, as it won't be decided for definite until the main budget meeting in March.

If approved by full council then, the rise will come into effect from April.

Putting council tax up by 2.99 per cent, the maximum amount allowed without holding a referendum, would generate an extra £2.84m for the cash-strapped local authority.

In agenda papers circulated in advance of tonight's meeting, officers warn that if the proposal to increase council tax is not approved, £2.84m of savings will have to be found elsewhere.

The council has been forced to make more than £30m savings and had to cut a number of public services over the past six years.

This is due to a huge reduction in government funding combined with an increased demand for its services.

The council's executive will also be asked tonight to approve a savings programme which will impact a number of public services.

Tonight's executive meeting starts at 5pm at the council's offices in Market Street, Newbury.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, but space is limited and on a first come, first served basis.