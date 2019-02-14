Opinions sought on council strategy

RESIDENTS are being asked to comment on West Berkshire Council’s ambitions and the strategy it has in place to achieve them.

The council is preparing its new four-year strategy, which sets out its priorities within that timeframe.

It also sets out how the council aims to achieve the improvements, while delivering services.

The strategy is produced every four years to align with the electoral cycle and is refreshed every other year.

The current strategy was adopted in 2015, meaning a new one is needed to cover 2019-2023.

The council has outlined six areas for improvement – ensure vulnerable children and adults achieve better outcomes, support everyone to reach their full potential, support businesses to start, develop and thrive in West Berkshire, develop local infrastructure, including housing, to support and grow the local economy, maintain a green district and ensure sustainable services through innovation and partnerships.

The council said that the six priorities have been informed by an analysis of future trends and the aspirations and ambitions of local communities.

West Berkshire Council leader Graham Jones (Con, Lambourn) said: “It is only by listening to our residents and taking their views on board that we are able to develop an effective strategy which is focussed on the correct priorities.”

Take part in the survey at www.westberks.gov.uk/draftcouncilstrategy by midnight on March 24.