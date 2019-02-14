Defective brake light led to drink-drive arrest

A THATCHAM motorist was caught drink-driving after police spotted his defective brake light.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 31, was 32-year-old Gareth John Randall of Paynesdown Road.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said: “It was 7.15pm when police, who were searching for a particular vehicle, noticed the defendant’s car had a brake light which was not working.

“They caused him to stop and smelled alcohol on his breath.”

Mr Randall failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He admitted driving a Citroën Picasso on Bath Road, Speen, after drinking more than the legal limit on January 13.

Tests showed 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard that, while Mr Randall did have previous convictions, the most recent one dated back as far as 2012 and none of them were driving-related.

Phil Kouvaritakis, defending, said: “There was nothing untoward about his driving.

“The defendant separated from his ex-wife last September and they are sharing custody of the children.

“He went to see them, but because he had been unwell recently, he wasn’t allowed to.

“He took himself off and had two pints.

“What he didn’t take into account was the fact he hadn’t eaten properly for a few days because he had been ill and that’s what took him over the limit.”

He added: “This conviction and the inevitable driving ban will have quite severe consequences for him.

“He is a gardener, but part of his job is driving agricultural machinery, so he will lose that job.

“Also, his children live in a rural part of Newbury and he will have difficulty getting to see them.”

Magistrates banned Mr Randall from driving for 12 months.

In addition, he was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.